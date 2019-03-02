Cleveland Museum of Natural History celebrates Balto’s 100th birthday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is hosting a family event Saturday to commemorate the 100th birthday of the legendary sled dog Balto.
The museum is inviting people of all ages to come and learn about Balto’s heroic 1925 venture:
"In January 1925, an outbreak of diphtheria in a remote part of Alaska necessitated the urgent delivery of medicine. Because of the harsh Alaskan winter, the only way to get there was by dogsled. Twenty mushers and over 200 dogs created a relay team which made the delivery in six days, when it would normally take a single musher and dog team about a month.
Balto, who was the lead dog for the final 53 miles, and his teammates’ urgent journey saved hundreds of lives and set a world record pace for traveling the 674-mile Iditarod Trail. Overnight, Balto became a national sensation."
Visitors will also learn how Balto came to call Cleveland home and participate in “paws-on" activities.
The event will also serve as a giving day in support of the museum:
“In the spirit of the Cleveland school children who donated to help give Balto a permanent home in Cleveland after his hero’s tour, we kindly ask that you consider making a donation to support the Museum’s Fund for Discovery during your visit to Balto’s birthday celebration.
Your gifts on March 1st and 2nd will go towards the Fund for Discovery, which will help give Balto a brand new exhibit in the Museum. As well, two of our board members have agreed to match all gifts made up to $25,000! Click here to make a gift and help twice as much as we build Balto a new home”
The Cleveland Animal Protective League will have dogs and cats for same day adoption.
All the animals are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, dewormed and flea/tick treated.
Adoption pricing is as follows: Adult dogs: $125 Puppies (under 5 months): $200 Kittens (under 5 months): $95.
