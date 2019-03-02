New TV show set to film in Cleveland, searching for cast members

New TV show set to film in Cleveland, searching for cast members
By Erin Simonek | March 2, 2019 at 1:35 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 1:35 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new TV show is about to film in Cleveland and the production team is looking for actors.

The new show, Burnt, is described as “a twisty ensemble piece” and a “dark comedy/ caper” that will have 13-episode long seasons.

IMDB describes the show “While a couple of verge-of-retirement hitmen from the UK go on vacation and unexpectedly end up in Cleveland, a couple average locals find themselves making a career change.”

Auditions for the show will be on Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland.

If you’re interested in auditioning, submissions can be e-mailed to BURNTcleveland@gmail.com.

Filming for the show will begin this May.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.