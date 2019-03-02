Northeast Ohio Weather: Light snow moves in late Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - TONIGHT: We could see a few lake flurries but no accumulation expected. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the low 20s.
Heading through the day Sunday, this system we've been watching all week looks to favor a more southern track. What does that mean for Cleveland? Most likely, expect just a dusting along the lakeshore with the rest of the area seeing 1-3" at most through the afternoon and evening. Areas that will have a better chance of seeing a few inches of snow will be south and east of Canton.
Overall, just expect a few snow covered roads that could slow down travel late Sunday into early Monday, especially south.
COLD AIR arrives Monday, leaving the chance for lake effect snow and bitter cold wind chills to start the week. Highs will only be around 20° through Wednesday, with breezy conditions sticking around through then. Expect wake up temperatures hovering near the single digits, and with those winds, "feels like" temperatures will be near 0°.
Another round of systems will move in late next week. The first one looks to get here early Friday, bringing snow chances. Warmer air will move back in for next weekend bringing back the chance for wintry mix and rain heading into next weekend.
