ODOT increases police presence on I-77 into and out of downtown to stop speeders

ODOT says speed is a big problem through construction zone

By Brian Duffy | March 1, 2019 at 11:53 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 11:53 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has released budgeted money from an I-77 bridge construction project to increase police presence through a construction zone.

The re-construction of the I-77 bridge over 490, into and out of downtown Cleveland, began in 2017 and ODOT officials say project managers have noticed increased speed through the 50 mph construction zone leading to safety concerns for drivers and construction workers so the added police presence is a safety issue.

ODOT pays for the added police presence but does not receive any revenue for tickets that are imposed.

There are portable electronic message boards positioned north and south bound clearly stating the 50 mph zone and the construction zone is tricky with tight lanes and concrete barriers in both directions leaving little margin for driver error.

Drivers have noticed, one motorist told us, 'Before there was no police and now I am pretty sure I saw 3 on that stretch through the construction."

Another added, “They got to do what they got to do and if it’s going to help people then I have no problem with it.”

The 25 million dollar project is expected to be finished in the fall of this year.

