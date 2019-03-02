South Euclid police looking for brazen credit card theft suspects

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -Police in South Euclid need help identifying two theft suspects who robbed a vehicle and then went on a shopping spree at Target and Walmart.
According to the police report, the victim called the South Euclid Police Department on the morning of Feb. 24 to report an early-morning theft.
The victim told police she awoke to the sound of voices outside her home around 5:30 a.m. that morning. She assumed they were talking to her neighbors and went back to sleep.
It wasn’t until she received suspicious activity alerts from Huntington Bank later that morning that she realized her wallet had been stolen from her vehicle.
Following the trail of fraudulent charges, police tracked the two suspects to four different locations at which they used the stolen debit card.
The suspects made over $1,000 in purchases at the Target stores in Aurora and University Heights, the Walmart Supercenter in Aurora and a Sunoco in Cleveland Heights.
Police obtained surveillance footage of the suspects from the University Heights Target store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bob Baldyga at 216-381-1234 and leave a voicemail message.
Tipsters can also leave a private message on the South Euclid Police Department Facebook page.
