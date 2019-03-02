Stark County authorities investigating accidental shooting at Canton bowling alley

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred inside a Canton bowling alley last night.
Deputies responded to the Strike Zone on Whipple Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
They arrived to find 24-year-old Trace Blakeney of Cleveland suffering a gunshot wound to the foot. Blakeney was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was quickly identified as 23-year-old Spencer Andrew Webler-Norman of Canton. According to the SCSO, Webler-Norman had a valid concealed handgun license and was attempting to adjust his holstered weapon when it discharged.
We’re told the suspect and the victim were acquainted with each other and at the bowling alley together.
Deputies found Webler-Norman was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He remained on the scene and was taken into custody.
Webler-Norman was charged with one count of each of the following: Negligent Assault M3, Tampering with Evidence F3, Illegal Possession of a Firearm in a Liquor Establishment F5, Using Weapons while Intoxicated M1, and Discharge of a Firearm on or near a Prohibited Premises, M4.
The shooting remains under investigation.
SCSO is requesting that anyone with information on this shooting please contact them at (330) 430-3800.
