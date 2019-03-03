Abandoned Slavic Village house next to elementary school causes concern

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For half a decade, a home on Nursery Avenue has been an eyesore in the Slavic Village Community.
“With everything going on with kids getting pulled into buildings and killed, I figured this would be a serious issue,” said resident, Ed McDonald.
The abandoned home sits right next to Willow Elementary school - enough to worry people living in the neighborhood.
“All five of those doors, including the one in the basement were wide open,” recalled McDonald.
After useless calls to city officials, McDonald thought the least he could do was show the world with the help of some technology... catching the attention of the City to at least board up all entry points into the house.
“Within 24 hours of my complaint Thursday, it was boarded up yesterday afternoon. I don’t care when it’s getting torn down or anything like that. I just want to make sure it’s secure. That’s my primary concern,” said McDonald.
However, it’s believed if the footage was never captured, there’s a chance this big eyesore wouldn’t have gotten the small treatment it received.
“That garnered some attention, so I’ve been able to make some changes in our neighborhood,” added McDonald.
His desire is to encourage others in the same position to do the same.
“You can’t stop with one phone call and say I did my job. You’ve got to keep on it and if you don’t keep on it, it’s not gonna get resolved.”
The home is scheduled to be demolished within the next month. Cleveland 19 will course we’ll keep you updated.
