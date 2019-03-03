1 arrested for OVI after multi-vehicle crash in Ashland

ASHLAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a multi-vehicle, minor injury crash on U.S. 42 involving an impaired driver.
The accident occurred on U.S. 42, which was shut down for approximately 45 minutes as authorities from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland City Fire/EMS and Mifflin Fire/EMS assisted at the scene.
According to the OSHP, 77-year-old Jack Middleton of Mansfield was driving his 2007 Chrysler Pacifica southbound on U.S. 42 near mile post 2 when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped in traffic. The collision set off a chain reaction involving three other vehicles.
Middleton received minor abrasions from the crash and was not transported from the scene. His passenger, 66-year-old Darlene Utt of Mansfield, was not injured.
Of the multiple people in the other involved vehicles, only one juvenile was transported to Mansfield Med Central with minor injuries.
Middleton was arrested and charged with Operating a Vehicle Impaired. His blood alcohol content was a .094.
He is scheduled for a court appearance next week at the Ashland Municipal Court.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.