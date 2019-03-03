Cleveland car crash on I-90 westbound kills 1, injures multiple children

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Police confirms a two-car accident on I-90 westbound and East 55th onto the North Marginal has turned deadly.
The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said one victim is dead and multiple people were injured, including several children.
Several EMS units transported the injured to MetroHealth Hospital, according to police.
How many people were injured or what their conditions are has not yet been confirmed.
Details of the crash have not been released.
Police said the Accident Investigation Unit is responding to the scene.
