Cleveland car crash on I-90 westbound kills 1 woman, leaves 1 man and 2 children in critical condition
By Rachel Vadaj | March 3, 2019 at 5:58 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 6:50 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Police confirms a two-car accident on I-90 westbound and East 55th onto the North Marginal has turned deadly.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Cleveland EMS confirms an approximately 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

An 11-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 42-year-old man were transported to MetroHealth in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

Details of the crash have not been released.

The Accident Investigation Unit is responding to the scene.

