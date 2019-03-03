Cleveland car crash on I-90 westbound kills 1 woman, leaves 1 man and 2 children in critical condition

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Police confirms a two-car accident on I-90 westbound and East 55th onto the North Marginal has turned deadly.
The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Cleveland EMS confirms an approximately 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival.
An 11-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 42-year-old man were transported to MetroHealth in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.
Details of the crash have not been released.
The Accident Investigation Unit is responding to the scene.
