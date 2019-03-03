Cleveland police looking for possible witness to delicatessen robbery

Cleveland police looking for possible witness to delicatessen robbery
By Amber Cole | March 3, 2019 at 11:09 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 12:14 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are looking for a man they believe may have witnessed a robbery at the intersection of Clark Avenue and W 73rd Street Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. at Clark Delicatessen.

Police said a shot was fired during the robbery, but didn’t elaborate further.

They also said they’re looking for a man who may have witnessed the incident. He’s described as a short, bald Hispanic male in his mid-30s.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the possible witness is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

