Euclid garage fire under investigation

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - The Euclid Fire Department (EFD) responded to a garage fire on a vacant property around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters arrived at 23850 Chardon Rd. and found a fully involved fire in a 2,400-square-foot detached garage that had spread to a nearby storage shed.
Due to the heavily packed conditions inside the garage, EFD worked to extinguish the fire from outside the structure.
There were no injuries and no estimate yet on damages.
Investigators were called to the scene of the fire, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on how the fire may have started is asked to call the Euclid Fire Prevention Bureau at (216) 289-8425.
