Hiram Police Department welcomes a very good boy to the force
By Amber Cole | March 3, 2019 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 11:47 AM

HIRAM, OH (WOIO) - The Hiram Police Department proudly announced the addition of their first K-9 officer this weekend.

Guapo made his debut on the Blue Line Unlimited live feed before police made the announcement Facebook official:

A pure bred German Shepherd, Guapo was born in the Czech Republic in July 2017.

The newly minted K-9 officer and his handler, Corporal Devin Brown, have one more week of training before taking the state test to become certified.

Good luck, guys!

