Hiram Police Department welcomes a very good boy to the force

HIRAM, OH (WOIO) - The Hiram Police Department proudly announced the addition of their first K-9 officer this weekend.
Guapo made his debut on the Blue Line Unlimited live feed before police made the announcement Facebook official:
A pure bred German Shepherd, Guapo was born in the Czech Republic in July 2017.
The newly minted K-9 officer and his handler, Corporal Devin Brown, have one more week of training before taking the state test to become certified.
Good luck, guys!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.