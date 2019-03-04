Akron man dead, another injured after rounds of bullets fired into the apartment from outside

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that left one man dead and another injured.
Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Mary Peavy Eagle Court shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.
A 37-year-old man was found inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head upon officer arrival, according to police.
Police said he was pronounced dead on scene.
Akron police also found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to the report.
He was reportedly transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was treated and released.
According to detectives, it appears that the suspect, or suspects, were outside the apartment when they fired multiple rounds into the apartment.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will reportedly conduct an autopsy.
Police said the victims names are being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
You can also text your tips to TIPSCO to 274637 (Crimes).
Akron police said you may receive a reward if you call or text your tip to Summit County Crimestoppers Inc.
