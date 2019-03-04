Akron police searching for driver that fatally struck a 73-year-old man retrieving the newspaper from his driveway

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said officers responded to an accident in the 700 block of Merriman Road shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said a 73-year-old man was outside his residence retrieving the newspaper when he was struck by a Toyota Rav 4.
The Toyota was traveling northbound on Merriman Road when the driver drove left of center, struck the curb, hit a tree, stuck the victim, and then ran into a lamp post, according to police.
Police said the driver then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he later died, according to police.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will reportedly conduct an autopsy.
Akron Police are withholding the victim’s name pending positive identification and family notification.
Officers located the Toyota unoccupied in the 2400 block of Akron-Peninsula Road, according to the report.
The fatal crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
You can also text your tips to TIPSCO to 274637 (Crimes).
Akron police said you may receive a reward if you call or text your tip to Summit County Crimestoppers Inc.
