Police: 3-year-old girl, male resident shot during Akron home invasion and robbery

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police say a 3-year-old girl was shot and transported to Akron Children’s Hospital Sunday night during a home invasion robbery.
According to a report from the Akron Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Crouse Street around 11:30 p.m. for a reports of a robbery.
Residents told police that they were counting money on the living room floor when two suspects wearing black masks and dark clothing forced open the back door.
One suspect was armed with a gun. The other suspect started fighting with a male resident.
The armed suspect fired a shot during the incident, striking the resident in the right calf and also hitting a 3-year-old girl in the left knee.
Police say the suspects fled with over $7,000 in cash from the living room floor.
Both shooting victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
