Canton police raid bar after numerous criminal complaints

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Officers with the Canton Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Canton SWAT Co-op conducted a raid at a bar early Sunday morning.
Officers entered the 4th Quarter Bar on Harrison Avenue SW around 3:20 a.m. and discovered about 70 people still inside.
Canton police said the bar has been operating as an after hours liquor establishment without a license.
Besides illegal liquor sales, officers said they also uncovered evidence of illegal gambling.
Crack cocaine, marijuana and seven guns were also confiscated.
According to police, residents have been complaining about The 4th Quarter for several weeks.
Canton police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Special investigative Unit at 330-649-5929.
Three people were arrested on unrelated warrants.
