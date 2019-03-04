Dangerous drug fentanyl disguised as prescription pills recently discovered in Northeast Ohio

By Chris Anderson | March 4, 2019 at 11:21 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 11:23 AM

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A toxicology report recently identified that pills found in Northeast Ohio were actually laced with the potentially lethal drug fentanyl.

Blue fentanyl-laced pills disguised as prescription oxycodone have been smuggled into the United States from Mexico, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Those pills, commonly referred to as “Mexican Oxy," have recently been discovered in Lake County. They were also linked to the death of a 19-year-old in Arizona who mistook the pills for pharmaceutical oxycodone.

More than 250 fake oxycodone pills were recently processed by Douglas E. Rohde, Supervisor of Chemistry and Toxicology at the Lake County Crime Laboratory. Some of those pills contained fentanyl or other fentanyl analog combinations.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid with 80 to 100 times the potency of morphine. The drug rapidly decreases respiration upon use, which could lead to overdose deaths.

Project DAWN, or Deaths Avoided with Naloxone, provides drug abuse resources throughout Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties. Clinics to recognize signs and symptoms of an overdose, to teach rescue procedures, and to show how to properly administer Naloxone are held five times a month.

County Location Day Time
Lake Lake County General Health District
5966 Heisley Road, Mentor

Signature Health
38882 Mentor Avenue, Willoughby 		1st Wednesday of each month


3rd Tuesday of each month		 4:30 p.m.


10 a.m.
Ashtabula Lake Area Recovery Center
2711 Donahoe Drive, Ashtabula

Signature Health
4627 Main Avenue, Ashtabula 		2nd Tuesday of each month


Last Wednesday of each month		 7 p.m.


11 a.m.
Geauga Ravenwood (main location)
12557 Ravenwood Drive, Chardon 		1st Tuesday of each month 5:30 p.m.

