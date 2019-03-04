Dangerous drug fentanyl disguised as prescription pills recently discovered in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A toxicology report recently identified that pills found in Northeast Ohio were actually laced with the potentially lethal drug fentanyl.
Blue fentanyl-laced pills disguised as prescription oxycodone have been smuggled into the United States from Mexico, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.
Those pills, commonly referred to as “Mexican Oxy," have recently been discovered in Lake County. They were also linked to the death of a 19-year-old in Arizona who mistook the pills for pharmaceutical oxycodone.
More than 250 fake oxycodone pills were recently processed by Douglas E. Rohde, Supervisor of Chemistry and Toxicology at the Lake County Crime Laboratory. Some of those pills contained fentanyl or other fentanyl analog combinations.
Fentanyl is a powerful opioid with 80 to 100 times the potency of morphine. The drug rapidly decreases respiration upon use, which could lead to overdose deaths.
Project DAWN, or Deaths Avoided with Naloxone, provides drug abuse resources throughout Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties. Clinics to recognize signs and symptoms of an overdose, to teach rescue procedures, and to show how to properly administer Naloxone are held five times a month.
