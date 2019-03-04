Increased police presence at Fremont City Schools after threat at high school

FREMONT, OH (WOIO) - There will be an increased police presence at Fremont City Schools Monday morning in response to a threat reported on March 1.
According to Fremont Police, the threat was written on a bathroom stall, with a racial slur and a reference to gun violence for the date of March 4, 2016.
Police say the date was not an error, they just take all threats seriously.
The station posted this message along with a press release Sunday evening:
Fremont Police Chief Dean Bliss says there will be an increased presence by the Fremont Police Department, the Sandusky County Sheriff and the Ohio Highway State Patrol.
