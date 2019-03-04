Local UFC Fighter fought hard for his dream in, and out the Octagon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Devonte Smith can appreciate the success he’s had in the UFC. The Bedford native (trains in Colorado) had many battles in, and out the Octagon to get where he is now. He quickly discovered the 9-5 life wasn’t for him " I was in the mindset of....I have to be here early, and you as the boss can get here whenever you want, that didn’t register with me", so he pursued his UFC dream.
He won some early matches then got the call from Dana White and the UFC to appear on the show “The Contender Series” to fight for a UFC Contract, and was successful in doing so. Since then he’s had a lot of success and knows focus is the key “If I have to go to Colorado and just focus on me and be selfish so that my family can be good....then it is what it is because it’s love when I get back home”
