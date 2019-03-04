Northeast Ohio Weather: Arctic blast moves in Monday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Scattered snow showers continue through Sunday evening. Most areas along the lakeshore are just seeing a few flakes flying, while areas south of Akron are seeing more moderate snow. Best chance for higher accumulation will be areas south of Canton.
A few lake effect snow showers can't be ruled out tonight and through Monday and Tuesday. Another system will slide by on Tuesday bringing the chance for some more light snow
The BIG STORY for this week will be the temperatures. Behind Sunday's system, a big blast of cold air will move in. Expect highs on Monday only in the 20s, with wind chills more likely in the single digits through the day. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, many areas will have wind chill values at our below zero. We'll watch for potential Wind Chill Advisories being issued for Monday night/Tuesday morning.
The cold continues Wednesday with highs still well below zero. We'll see temperatures warm closer to freezing on Thursday. and into the upper 30s by Friday.
A system or two looks to move in heading into next weekend. Since we’re so far out, precipitation type could change, but current thinking is a few snowflakes on Friday followed by rain chances late Saturday night into Sunday. Looks like temperatures heading into next weekend will be significantly warmer, in the 40s/pushing 50°!
