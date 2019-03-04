Northeast Ohio Weather: This arctic blast you have been hearing about is here

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An extended period of well below normal temperatures, thanks to an early spring arctic blast, has started. Air temperatures today will only make it into the low 20s area wide. It will be a windy day so wind chills will be in the single digits. Clouds will increase along the lakeshore counties and east of Cleveland. You will see more sunshine away from the lake effect zone. Minor lake effect snow bands will happen from time to time east of Cleveland. I went with a trace to 2 inches of snow. More lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow east of Cleveland. Another front tracks through tomorrow afternoon. This will help in ramping up the lake snow threat a little more. Air temperatures fall into the single digits tonight in many towns. The coldest air will be where you have some snow cover south of Cleveland. High temperatures tomorrow only around 20 degrees.