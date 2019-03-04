Rescue crews searching for driver after car veers into Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There is a rescue situation in The Flats as crews search for a driver who veered into the Cuyahoga River.
A dive team is on the scene looking for the vehicle that went off road after missing a turn near Elm Avenue and Riverbed Street.
The search and rescue crews began looking around 2:30 a.m. Monday, March 4.
There is no report of how many occupants there were at the time.
