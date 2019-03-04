Testimony continues for day 3 of the murder trial of Aniya Day-Garrett

Sierra Day and her boyfriend are on trial for murder in the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
March 4, 2019 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 7:48 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Court will resume today for the trial of Sierra Day and her boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, for the murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

Prosecutors will resume calling witnesses.

Testimony for the third day is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Day, the mother of the 4-year-old girl, and Deonte Lewis are both charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children, and tampering with evidence.

According to court records, Day-Garrett was malnourished, had bruises to her face, burns on her body, and was tortured and restrained for periods of time.

Recap of trial

