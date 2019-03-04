Testimony continues for day 3 of the murder trial of Aniya Day-Garrett

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Court will resume today for the trial of Sierra Day and her boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, for the murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Prosecutors will resume calling witnesses.
Testimony for the third day is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Day, the mother of the 4-year-old girl, and Deonte Lewis are both charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children, and tampering with evidence.
According to court records, Day-Garrett was malnourished, had bruises to her face, burns on her body, and was tortured and restrained for periods of time.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.