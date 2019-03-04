‘This is a miracle’: Missing sisters, 5 and 8, found alive 44 hours after getting lost in CA woods

BENBOW, CA (KIEM/CNN/Gray News) - Two young girls have been reunited with their worried parents after search and rescue teams in California located them safe and sound in what one local sheriff called “a miracle.”
Caroline Carrico, 5, and Leia Carrico, 8, spent more than 44 hours in the thick, muddy forest of California’s southern Humboldt County. But Sunday morning, rescue crews located the pair huddled together under a bush, according to a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
"You know, having gone through it from the beginning and all the fears we have and how often these things do not turn out well, what you're just hoping for is closure. To have this kind of news come out is just amazing,” said Estelle Fennell, the supervisor for Humboldt County’s 2nd district.
Caroline and Leia were reunited with their family shortly after being rescued. They were given water and warm, dry clothing and evaluated by medical personnel for dehydration, according to the press release.
The girls were reported missing after they were last seen Friday afternoon outside their home in Benbow, CA.
"Their residence, which is where they were last seen – as a straight line of sight, they traveled 1.4 miles. If you want to compare that to the actual terrain they covered, it’s more like 4 miles,” said search coordinator Kerry Ireland with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
Caroline and Leia told first responders they had been following a deer trail when they realized they were lost, according to the press release. The sisters decided to stay put and drank fresh water from huckleberry leaves.
The search for the missing girls involved over 21 agencies and more than 200 volunteers. Ireland says provided resources as well as boot prints and food wrappers left behind by the girls made a significant difference in the search.
When it was confirmed the girls had been found safe, everyone in the community was relieved.
"From my perspective… it was that those little girls were the center of their parents', their family’s universe, and they became the center of our universe… This was a whole community of people from all over California working to bring these kids home safe, and I cannot tell you how happy I am today,” Fennell said.
