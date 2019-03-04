Woman who lost her apartment and her car after wind storm says management company is not doing enough to help

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Some Eastside apartment residents are still struggling after their apartment building caught on fire and then the roof blew off during last Sunday's wind storm.
One woman who lived in the Beechmont Towers apartment building in Woodmere Village that sustained the damage didn’t want to be identified because she says she fears retaliation for speaking out, told us that she doesn’t think that the building’s management company is doing enough to help her. She says she lost not only her apartment, but her car as well.
“I am really overwhelmed,” she said.
She says AZ Management, the company that manages Beechmont Towers, sent out a letter saying the leases of those in the affected apartments are terminated because of the damage.
"On February 26th, they sent us an e-mail that our lease is ending as of that day. We need to move before the end of that weekend," said the woman.
She says when she initially went to the leasing office to find out more, she was blown away again. She says she was told to call her insurance company and get out of the office.
Since then, she says she can't get anyone from AZ Management to give her any information.
In a letter to the affected residents, AZ Management told their displaced tenants that they could offer them other properties for lease.
The woman we talked to has now relocated, but the rent, she says, is more expensive in her new home, and she is still without her car. She says legal aid is now involved to make sure no laws were violated in the process of getting residents out so that the damage can be fixed at Beechmont Towers.
"There are some friends that are trying to help me out, but I'm helpless," added the woman.
We reached out to AZ Management for comment, but so far, at the time of this writing, we did not hear back.
