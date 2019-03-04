Wickliffe police say horseplay with friend’s car led to teen’s tragic death

"The entire Wickliffe Schools community is heart broken by the death of high school senior Anthony Noch. Anthony was a good student, a good friend, and a fine young man. We are all saddened by his untimely and tragic death. As a school district, we are providing support to students and staff in need. Our counseling staff and the community crisis team is on hand to provide assistance to all in need. Our sympathy and support is extended to Anthony’s family, friends, and all of those affected by his loss. At this time there is no memorial set. We will discuss those possibilities with students and the family in the coming days.

Joe Spiccia, Superintendent