Wickliffe police say horseplay with friend’s car led to teen’s tragic death

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Saturday, March 2, Wickliffe Police responded to Wickliffe Lanes bowling alley where a victim had been hit by a car in the parking lot and later died.
According to police, the victim was 17-year-old Anthony Noch, a Wickliffe High School senior.
Police say Noch died after “horseplay” between friends.
His friend, 18-year-old Gary Reba, struck Noch who later died at University Hospitals on March 3.
Here is an excerpt on the incident according to Wickliffe Police:
“Reba and a second male left the bowling alley prior to Noch, who was finishing up paying inside the business. Reba moved the car from its original parking spot, so that Noch would come outside and have to look for the car. As he did so, Reba drove toward Noch to startle him, and; in doing so, struck Noch with the front driver’s side corner of his car. Noch fell to the ground and suffered a serious head injury."
Reba was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated vehicular homicide.
He is set to appear in court on March 13.
The Wicklife School District released a statement Monday morning:
