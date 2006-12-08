Perry High School senior John "Hokey" Hokavar is the big boy on the field. Weighing in at 230 lbs. and reaching 6'5" tall, you can't miss this guy on the field, and chances are, he won't miss you.More >>
Morgan Williams is apart of history in Canton, OH. Williams rushed for over 2,000 yards last year in 2005. Morgan Williams is the Bulldog's all time rushing leader and all time leading scorer, and averages 13.2 yards per carry!
As guard and defensive tackle for the Woodridge Bulldogs, Tyler Barnhart has some impressive weight room stats. He maxes out at 995 pounds! He keeps his school stats high as well with a 3.8 GPA.
Corey Welch is not only a stellar student in the classroom with a G.P.A of 3.65 to prove it, he is also an excellent T.B/ L.B. with many college football options. Welch has verbally commited to Eastern Michigan - MAC West
Seems like the big colleges have been fighting for Nick for some time. He had a total of 14 different offers but it looks like Boston College got their man in this 6'4" 285lb goliath from Walsh Jesuit.
School:Perry High School Nominee Full Name:Michael Law Grade Level:12 Age:17 GPA:3.7 Height:6.4 Weight:255 Team Position:OL 2005 Stats Running yards:n/a Touchdowns:n/a Turnovers/interceptions:n/a Sacks:n/a Passes:n/a Complete
Andrew is our second featured Homegrown Action All-Star! This senior tight end and defensive tackle had 5 sacks last year and 26 tackles. Andrew is currently being recruited by several MAC schools.