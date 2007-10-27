It's that time of year again! Time for trick-or-treat! Here's a list of trick-or-treat dates and times around northeast Ohio! We are updating dates and times as we find out, so if you don't see your city's time listed yet, check back later.More >>
Brook Park 4th graders learned how to petition their government to see if they could get an extra 30 minutes of trick or treating.More >>
It's jack-o'-lantern season and you'll need to preserve your carved pumpkin and keep it fresh as long as you can.More >>
Many of our kids are already trying on their costumes, ready to head out into area neighborhoods on Halloween.More >>
Happy Halloween!More >>
Count von Count isn't the only spooky statisticians. WalletHub has put together some interesting numbers on Halloween.More >>
Let's be honest. When you dress up your kids for Halloween and they go door-to-door trick or treating - you're hoping for a treat. And a good treat.More >>
Creepy clowns are all the rage in the autumn of 2016. Here are a few examples of particularly creepy creepy clowns.More >>
What you give out to trick-or-treaters says a lot about you. Not all candy is created equal and the houses that distribute the bad stuff quickly gain a reputation.More >>
Make sure your pet is dressed to the nines for Halloween with inspiration from canines and kitties and their adorable pet costumes.More >>
It's time to break out the scary movies and cling to your family and friends in terror. Here's a list of some old favorites to get your started on your Halloween-related film binge.More >>
