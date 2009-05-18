Take action now to prevent and control high blood pressure. Is Your Blood Pressure High? All blood pressure levels above 120/80 increase your risk for the health problems related to HBP. A level of 140/90 or higher is considered HBP for most adults. More >>
If your patient has an exacerbation of a preexisting condition, acute onset of a new diagnosis or new medication, home health services could be covered 100% by Medicare if the patient meets the eligibility requirements.More >>
More than 5 million people in the United States have some form of heart failure and nearly 550,000 new cases are diagnosed each year, according to the American Heart Association. The risk of developing heart failure increases with age, and it is estimated that one out of every 100 people over the age of 65 will be diagnosed with heart failure. More >>
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a term referring to two lung diseases -chronic bronchitis and emphysema -that are characterized by obstruction to airflow, which interferes with normal breathing. COPO is the fourth leading cause of death in America, with the number of women dying from the disease surpassing the number seen in men.More >>
Observation and Assessment, Management and Teaching, Instruction on diet, disease process, medication, Complicated wound management, LabWork, Administer Insulin as ordered, Teach patient or family tomix and administer insulin...More >>
Good eye health and eye care are crucial to protect your sight, prevent common eye disorders, and treat eye problems early. Living with reduced vision or vision loss can affect your life in many ways. Poor vision can cause falls, difficulty in daily activities and is an avoidable risk.More >>
Osteoporosis, which means "porous bones," causes bones to become weak and brittle-- so brittle that even mild stresses like bending over, lifting a vacuum cleaner, or coughing can cause a fracture. In most cases, bones weaken when you have low levels of calcium, phosphorous, and other minerals in your bones.More >>
Peripheral Neuropathy refers to the conditions that result when nerves that connect to the brain and spinal cord from the rest of the body are damaged or diseased. It usually affects the hands and feet, causing weakness, numbness, tingling, and pain. Peripheral neuropathy's course varies; it can come and go, slowly progressing over many years, or it can become severe and debilitating. More >>