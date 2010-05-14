Video: Lake Erie Summer Fun Deals - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Snow trails Cockainge Geiger's
Click Here for Snow Trails
20% discount on merchandise
at the resort gift shop
Not Vaild with any other discount offers!
Map It
1-800.OHIO.SKI 		Click Here for Cockaigne
No discounts available with the CBS 19 Ski
Club Card
Map It
(716) 287-3223 		25% of all ski and snowboard rentals
25% off ski and snowboard
tune-ups
10% off all ski and snowboard helmets
Map It
(440) 247-4900
Peek' n Peak Seven Springs
Click Here For Peek 'N Peak
20% discount on merchandise at
the resort gift shop
20% discount all ski and snowboard
rentals
25% discount on WEEKDAY room
rentals
Map It
(716) 355-4141 		No discounts available with the
CBS 19 Ski Club Card
Map It
1-800-452-2223
Powered by Frankly