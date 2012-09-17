Governor Kasich signed House Bill 99 on June 1, 2012, which prohibits a person who is less than 18 years of age from using in any manner, an electronic wireless communications device while driving and prohibits texting while driving. This bill is effective August 31, 2012.
If you're under age 18:
*It is illegal to use any electronic wireless communications device while driving in Ohio.
This means:
- No texting
- No e-mailing
- No talking on your cell phone, Bluetooth, Bluetooth speakers, On-Star or any similar device
- No computers, laptops or tablets
- No playing video games
- No using your GPS (unless it's a voice-operated or hands-free device)--- Even when you are sitting at a light or stuck in traffic
It's a Primary Offense: Law enforcement can stop you for any of the above reasons.
First violation: $150 fine, driver license suspended for 60 days
Second and/or subsequent violations: $300 fine, driver license suspended for one year
Exceptions: Pre-programmed GPS, vehicles in a stationary position and outside a lane of travel, emergency calls to law enforcement, hospital, fire department, etc.
Adult drivers (18 years or older):
*It is Illegal to use a handheld electronic wireless communications device to write, send or read a text while driving in Ohio.
Minor misdemeanor, could face a fine of up to $150
Texting While Driving: How Dangerous is it?
Among driving distractions, texting is extremely dangerous because it takes your eyes and attention off the road.
40% of all American teens say they have been in a car when the driver used a cell phone in a way that put people in danger (Pew Research Center).
About 50% of teens surveyed admit to texting while driving (AT&T Poll, 2012).
Texting while driving takes your eyes off the road for about five seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of a football field - 100 yards - with your eyes closed (USDOT)
You are 23 times more likely to crash while texting and driving (VTTI)
Learn how distracted or impaired driving could cost you your license - or even your life!
Parents, did you know that eight of the 10 deadliest days for young people on the roads annually fall between May and August*? As the calendar turns to the most dangerous months for teen driving, now is the perfect time to talk to your child about safe driving.More >>
AT&T projects that the number of texts sent in 2011 across its network will be nearly double the amount sent two years ago.More >>
Texting is increasingly becoming the way we communicate. In fact, in the 12 months ending December 2010, more than 2 trillion text messages were sent and received (or 6 billion per day) according to CTIA – The Wireless Association.* Unfortunately, some people may be texting from behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.More >>
We know you're busy. There's a lot going on these days! But is multitasking, skipping a step or taking your eyes off the road worth risking a life? Driving should be taken seriously – in recent years, traffic fatalities have accounted for more than 30,000 deaths per year in the U.S.1 Before you hit the gas, be sure to complete these ten steps to help keep you and your passengers safe. Your fellow drivers will thank you.More >>
Text Messaging is increasingly becoming the way we communicate today. That's why I am taking the Cleveland 19 News W82TXT Pledge.• I pledge to be smart.
I, ___, have read and understand the tips and pledge to be a safer driver by not
texting while driving.
Pat O'Brien Chevrolet thanks you for taking the Wait to Text Pledge.