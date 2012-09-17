Governor Kasich signed House Bill 99 on June 1, 2012, which prohibits a person who is less than 18 years of age from using in any manner, an electronic wireless communications device while driving and prohibits texting while driving. This bill is effective August 31, 2012.

Read the entire law.



If you're under age 18:

*It is illegal to use any electronic wireless communications device while driving in Ohio.



This means: No texting

No e-mailing

No talking on your cell phone, Bluetooth, Bluetooth speakers, On-Star or any similar device

No computers, laptops or tablets

No playing video games

No using your GPS (unless it's a voice-operated or hands-free device)

--- Even when you are sitting at a light or stuck in traffic

It's a Primary Offense: Law enforcement can stop you for any of the above reasons. First violation: $150 fine, driver license suspended for 60 days Second and/or subsequent violations: $300 fine, driver license suspended for one year Exceptions: Pre-programmed GPS, vehicles in a stationary position and outside a lane of travel, emergency calls to law enforcement, hospital, fire department, etc.

Adult drivers (18 years or older):

*It is Illegal to use a handheld electronic wireless communications device to write, send or read a text while driving in Ohio. Minor misdemeanor, could face a fine of up to $150

Texting While Driving: How Dangerous is it?

Among driving distractions, texting is extremely dangerous because it takes your eyes and attention off the road.

40% of all American teens say they have been in a car when the driver used a cell phone in a way that put people in danger (Pew Research Center).

About 50% of teens surveyed admit to texting while driving (AT&T Poll, 2012).

Texting while driving takes your eyes off the road for about five seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of a football field - 100 yards - with your eyes closed (USDOT)

You are 23 times more likely to crash while texting and driving (VTTI)



Learn how distracted or impaired driving could cost you your license - or even your life!