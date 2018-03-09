Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.More >>
Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.More >>
A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.More >>
If you're a senior who's pledging to lose weight in 2018, be sure you're shedding excess fat without losing muscle and bone.More >>
Even levels of air pollution deemed "safe" by U.S. government standards may shorten the life spans of seniors, new research suggests.More >>
