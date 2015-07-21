Tuesday, July 21 2015 9:44 PM EDT2015-07-22 01:44:27 GMT
Hundreds packed the Federated Church in Chagrin to hear more on legalizing marijuana. (Source: WOIO)
The Federated Church in Chagrin Falls was packed with hundreds, proving the legalization of marijuana is a hot topic in northeast Ohio. Taxpayers and local law enforcement paid to hear guest speakers from the Cleveland Clinic and Denver Police Department. More >>
Wednesday, June 8 2016
There will be a special briefing from the Secret Service on the preparations for the Republican National Convention, which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio at the Quickens Loan Arena from July 18, 2016 to July 21, 2016.
Wednesday, May 25 2016
Cleveland has designated a route about 1 ½ miles long for protest marches during the Republican National Convention in July, while leaving open the possibility that protest marches would be allowed outside the...
Tuesday, November 3 2015
Wednesday, November 4 2015
Voters say yes to Issue 8 tax renewal (Source: WOIO)
Cuyahoga County voters said yes to Issue 8 on the ballot Tuesday. Issue 8 is a renewal of the cent-and-a-half tax on individual cigarettes. That money will support the local arts for another decade.More >>
Tuesday, November 3 2015
Wednesday, November 4 2015
(FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)
Responsible Ohio filing injunction to extend poll hours tonight due to problems at the polls.Responsible Ohio will hold a press conference within the next few hours with more information. Stay with FOX19 NOW with the latest as soon as it's available. Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.More >>
Monday, November 2 2015
Tuesday, November 3 2015
Dr. Christine Alexander with MetroHealth is the director of Maternal and Neonatal Services. She says edible marijuana poses a huge risk to kids, mostly because it can often look like regular candy.More >>
Monday, October 19 2015
Monday, October 19 2015
In three weeks, voters in Ohio will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize marijuana. If Ohioans approve the measure, employers will face a lot of questions about how it could affect workplace policies. Many employees will also be wrestling with a lot of concerns.More >>
Tuesday, September 8 2015
Tuesday, September 8 2015
The unofficial results are in and it appears that Democratic mayoral candidate Daniel Horrigan will face Republican attorney Eddie Sipplen in November to decide who will become the first new mayor of Akron in 28 years.More >>
Wednesday, August 12 2015
Wednesday, August 12 2015
On Wednesday, the Ohio Secretary of State announced that ResponsibleOhio collected enough valid signatures to put the marijuana legalization amendment on the 2015 November ballot. The amendment seeks to legalize marijuana for medical use and personal use by adults ages 21 and older. More >>
Wednesday, July 29 2015
Wednesday, July 29 2015
On July 20, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office received a petition to amend the Ohio Constitution with 1,000 signatures from registered Ohio voters, but Mike DeWine said he found at least four defects with the summary language.More >>
Wednesday, July 15 2015
Wednesday, July 15 2015
The Ohio Ballot Board has certified the Fresh Start Act petition. ResponsibleOhio now must collect approximately 92,000 valid signatures by the end of 2015. If enough valid signatures are collected, the issue will go before the Ohio legislature for consideration next year.More >>
Monday, July 6 2015
Monday, July 6 2015
On June 24, the Attorney General’s Office received a written petition for an initiated statute from the group ResponsibleOhio. On Monday, the submission was certified as containing both the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters and a "fair and truthful" summary of the proposed law.More >>
Thursday, June 25 2015
Thursday, June 25 2015
The Fresh Start Act is an initiated statue proposing the review and expungement of criminal records for people with past marijuana convictions if the crime is no longer illegal after the amendment passes.More >>
