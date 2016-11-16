For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
A Cleveland 19 investigation into water complaints in Berea has uncovered several patterns, including where the complaints happen and what residents complain about.More >>
There have been hundreds of water complaints against the city of Berea in the past five years, Cleveland 19's investigative team has discovered.More >>
The only way to know if there is lead contamination in a home's water is to get it tested. But an expert says figuring out what a home's pipes are made of can help someone make a better decision on whether to test the water.More >>
Cleveland Cavaliers star Dwyane Wade missed Friday night's game because of a personal matter. Turns out, his absence was because his agent, who he considered a "father fighter" passed away.More >>
Mayor Kleem said the lead in the water either came directly from the home tested, or there was a sampling error.More >>
Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem is a staunch defender of his city's water department, and, based on a new investigation, he is partially right.More >>
A woman who has 5 children, 7 years of age or younger is worried about her water in Berea. It runs from yellow to deep brown on occasion. In a video she described how her water has been for years.More >>
People in Berea have complained for years about water quality -- largely about discoloration and taste.More >>
Cleveland 19 News recently collected water samples from Berea residents who fear their water may be contaminated. One resident even says they won't let their dogs drink it.More >>
After Berea residents came to Cleveland 19 with concerns about the quality of their drinking water, we started digging through EPA records and found more than 100 complaints have been made about the city's water since December 2014.More >>
Problems with the City of Berea’s water quality surfaced during a City Council Meeting back in February.More >>
A water/sewer replacement project is underway on Fair Avenue in Berea. It is the street where we collected three samples of water for testing after
getting pictures of discolored water from resident Abby Kocisko.
Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem said he wouldn't drink the water in his city even before tests came back positive for concerning amounts of lead in another resident's home with a young child.More >>
Report water quality issues and water meter problems to the Berea Water Plant Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 440-891-3308.More >>
After our investigation found that the water in one Berea home was contaminated with lead, many viewers have been coming forth to express their thoughts.More >>
Finding out your home's water supply is contaminated can be scary. There are some steps homeowners can take to make sure their water is safe.More >>
The EPA does recommend that any water test kits go to a licensed facility for better results.More >>
A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.More >>
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
