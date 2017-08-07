“I heard about it at the beginning of this year, like in January so I put it in my calendar in my phone so I wouldn't forget about it. I'm a huge astronomy nerd. I do astro for Olympiads, and stuff,” said Priyanka Shresthra. For enthusiasts like Beachwood High School Sophomore Priyanka Shrestha, Monday's solar eclipse is like the super bowl of the century. She's even gotten her parents involved. “I was the one who was like, hey, by the way, eclips...