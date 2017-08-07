Today, America will experience its first total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. The total eclipse is only be visible 14 states but a partial eclipse will be visible from everywhere else in the US.More >>
Looking directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection, even for a few glances, can cause permanent eye damage.
Pictures from the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse.
On Aug. 21, in the middle of the day it will get nearly completely dark in Cleveland thanks to the first solar eclipse since 1918.
Not sure what to listen to during this event? We have the perfect playlist for your solar eclipse party.
The solar eclipse begins at 1:06 p.m. in Northeast Ohio on Aug. 21.
The solar eclipse is here, and Northeast Ohio will have less than three hours to view the stellar event!
"I heard about it at the beginning of this year, like in January so I put it in my calendar in my phone so I wouldn't forget about it. I'm a huge astronomy nerd. I do astro for Olympiads, and stuff," said Priyanka Shresthra. For enthusiasts like Beachwood High School Sophomore Priyanka Shrestha, Monday's solar eclipse is like the super bowl of the century. She's even gotten her parents involved. "I was the one who was like, hey, by the way, eclips...
A Bay Village woman is in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to get the best view possible for the total solar eclipse.
A private jet operator based in Ohio is preparing for one of its busiest days of the year because so many people want to get a perfect view of Monday's solar eclipse.
Attorney General Mike DeWine is urging caution in observing Monday's solar eclipse thanks to reports of fake glasses being sold.
With the Solar eclipse approaching, schools are beginning to take precautionary measures for the safety of students.
All of the models of the eclipse say that the Cleveland area see 80 percent of the sun covered for the eclipse but just how dark it that?
Solar eclipse experts are strongly advising people to use special glasses to view Monday's event. There is only one problem: Most of the safety glasses are sold out!
Viewing the solar eclipse could be spectacular, but it could also be very dangerous if eye protection or eclipse-viewing devices are not used.
There has been a lot of build-up heading towards the 2017 solar eclipse this month. The event has even prompted some school districts across the country to cancel class to give students the opportunity to view the rare occasion.
NASA is warning people to be on the lookout for some unsafe glasses making the rounds for next month's total eclipse of the sun.
