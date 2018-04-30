CLOSED CAPTIONING PROBLEMS To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WOIO/WUAB engineering team at 216-367-7459. We accept calls using TDD (the TTY/TDD number is 216-367-7536) and are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues. WOIO/WUAB 1717 East 12th Street Cleveland, OH 44114 Phone: 216-367-7459 Closed Captioning Service Line: 216-367-7535 to leave Voicemail...

