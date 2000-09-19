President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department.More >>
There have been two flu deaths in Cuyahoga County since October 2017.More >>
The need for blood donors increases this time of year, as does traffic accidents due to holiday travel.More >>
As the American Red Cross responds to wildfires and historic hurricanes, eligible donors are reminded to give blood or platelet donations during September for National Preparedness Month.More >>
A burning desire to help heroin addicts kick habit has prompted a Tiffin, OH, man frustrated with the fight, to use his art as a weapon.More >>
A Cleveland area woman is recovering after finally receiving her double lung transplant.More >>
Juice cleansing is a growing fad in the world of health, but does it live up to its promises?More >>
How about this idea: Eat fat, get thin. It's the title of a new book hot on The New York Times best sellers list. The author is a Cleveland Clinic specialist, who swears by his plan of eating more fat, not just to lose weight, but also to get healthier altogether.More >>
Local experts tell Cleveland 19 that the state of Ohio will lose out if the Republican backed plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) becomes law.More >>
The senior United States Senator from Ohio, Sherrod Brown, spoke to Cleveland 19 about a wide variety of issues Monday including the Affordable Care Act, the president's plan to defund a program that preserves the Great Lakes and his thoughts on Russia.More >>
Congenital heart defects affect nearly one in every hundred babies born. They're more common than cases of childhood cancer and cystic fibrosis. But they are far less funded or researched.More >>
Every second counts when someone is in cardiac arrest. The chain of survival is key. As part of American Heart Month, Cleveland 19 News is talking with Cleveland EMS about how we as a community can contribute to more cardiac arrest saves, and more survivors.More >>
Health officials announced Friday there have already been five flu deaths in Summit County this flu season. The victims are four adults and one child. Their names are not being released.More >>
You step outside, it's frigid, with below zero windchill and you take your fist deep breath in and you feel it deep in your chest? Is that your lungs freezing?More >>
When you call 9-1-1, police, fire and EMTs show up to help. Well as of today, dozens more Emergency Medical Technicians got their badges and assignments.More >>
The mayor went on to say he wants all babies to have hope, health and a happy first birthday in Akron.More >>
By the end of this year, over 40,000 more women will have died from breast cancer. Now imagine a world without the disease. It could be closer than you think.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
The Cleveland Clinic is warning everyone that October is the beginning of cold and flu season but how can you tell if you have one or the other? Clinic doctors stress knowing the difference means getting the correct treatments to get you back healthy.More >>
The nation's doctors, hospitals and health insurance plans are unified in their opposition to the latest Republican bill to do away with the Affordable Care Act.More >>
In the past week you may have seen the latest campaign commercial for the Yes on Issue 2 camp in which two mothers talk about the rising cost of EpiPens which are used to control severe allergic reactions.More >>
Summer has arrived, and according to experts, so have the black-legged or deer ticks. Some ticks are harmless, but the black-legged tick could give you Lyme disease.More >>
A Cincinnati man says he is 95 percent complete creating what he says is the first app that's been designed to help kids living with ADHD, or Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder be more productive and build their self esteem at the same time.More >>
Deanna Pisano had just returned from her honeymoon when she got a devastating diagnosis.More >>
One local family is giving back and trying to bring communities together through bone marrow donation.More >>
One of Malyk fester's favorite activities, is to sing karaoke, which is pretty amazing considering his rare disease is hitting his lungs hard. “Langerhans cell histiocytosis. It's a big word, I'm sorry. I'm still getting used to it,” said mom, Danielle Foster. LCH impacts only about 1 in 200,000 kids. “It's like-altering. We go to the doctor two times a week. He goes to chemo four times a week. We're in there,” Foster said. Sin...More >>
A new study published in JAMA Neurology links anticholinergic drugs to an increased risk of dementia, reduced brain volume and more cavities in the brain.More >>
School is out for the summer, but it's already time to start thinking about next year and making sure your child has the right immunizations.More >>
The Cleveland Clinic now has a center focusing on men's health.More >>
A seven year old East Liverpool boy has died from flu like symptoms, according to the Columbiana County Coroner.More >>
A Springfield Township Police officer was forced to resign because of on-going health issues.More >>
A 21-year-old woman became the first person to receive a total face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic. The high-risk surgery took place in May and lasted 31 hours.More >>
The disease is called scleroderma. There's no cure and doctors don't know why some people develop the rare autoimmune disease.More >>
Every Father's Day is a gift, even more so when you are given the gift of life.More >>
At the age of 80, Elaine Miller fell, hit her head and became a paraplegic. “I cannot yet walk or dress, groom, or feed myself without help,” Miller said. She now relies on nursing staff to help her do what she used to take for granted.More >>
Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling some birth control pills because of a packaging error that could lead to an unintended pregnancy.More >>
With the warmer winter, we have more ticks this year than what we usually do. That has some kids’ camps taking some extra precautions.More >>
Youth athletes and concussions has been in news headlines for months, but now the Diocese of Cleveland CYO Athletic Advisory Committee's Football Task Group is the latest group to examine the future of youth football.More >>
The Cleveland Division of the FBI, along with the Cleveland Division of the DEA, the Northern District of Ohio United States Attorney’s Office, Robby’s Voice, FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Foundation and the FBI Future Agents in Training announce a poster contest for area 7th through 12th graders regarding heroin and opiate addiction.More >>
Could you be waiting even longer at the doctor's office soon? Medical experts are warning the United States will face a doctor shortage in the next decade. A new report from the Association of American Medical Colleges shows the shortage could be worse than originally thought.More >>
There's a 90-year-old great-grandmother knitting hats for newborns at Hillcrest Hospital and most new mothers have no idea where the hats even came from.More >>
Doctors want people with a fever or cough to stay away from patients at the hospital this flu season.More >>
Alarming statistics about the number of black women dying from cervical cancer compared to the deaths of white women.More >>
A baby's birth is supposed to be a celebration of life, but when that child is suffering from withdrawals from prescription pills, it's a terrifying visual of harmful drugs.More >>
Stroke affects 700,000 people every year in the U.S. It's the third leading cause of death and the number one cause of long-term adult disability. New technology is helping those doctors reach even more patients and potentially save lives.More >>
Cancer doesn't discriminate against age, race, or gender. That's something Julie Klaski discovered at the age of 29.More >>
4 ways you can protect Lake ErieMore >>
According to the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics these are the top 7 chemicals you should avoid when it comes to health & beauty products for your kids.More >>
4 need to know facts about ZikaMore >>
There's now an app for that. That’s if you’re wondering if you are pregnant. Bluetooth-enabled “FirstMore >>
A new study finds that some of the common cold and allergy medicines people take cause shrinking in the brain and could lead to Alzheimer’s.More >>
University Hospitals raises awareness about heart disease in Cleveland.More >>
Tools and resources you need to reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke.More >>
Here's what you need to know to spot the signs.More >>
The Parma Police Department is investigating the cause of a deadly crash.More >>
You don't hear much about it, but head and neck cancer impacts tens of thousands of people a year.More >>
This year's vaccine has activity against four strains of flu, rather than just three, as in previous years.More >>
A 16-year-old who was the recipient of a heart transplant as a small child prepares to compete in golf in the Donate Life Transplant Games, which open Friday.More >>
While a new baby brings lots of smiles to mom, a local hospital is taking that up a notch with the addition of 'laughing gas' as an option for childbirth pain.More >>
Autistic boy gets liver and kidney transplant...the donors were his parents. Paul has been given the gift of life and will participate in the transplant games this summer with his family.More >>
With the heroin and opioid epidemic on the rise, the search for addiction relief is in full gear. But one local doctor has a warning about a treatment being touted as the way to a cure -- Vivitrol.More >>
Catherine Bosley takes a closer look at how new technology could make treatments and operations less painful.More >>
A new innovation was unveiled in Cleveland -- and has the potential to save lives.More >>
