One of Malyk fester's favorite activities, is to sing karaoke, which is pretty amazing considering his rare disease is hitting his lungs hard. “Langerhans cell histiocytosis. It's a big word, I'm sorry. I'm still getting used to it,” said mom, Danielle Foster. LCH impacts only about 1 in 200,000 kids. “It's like-altering. We go to the doctor two times a week. He goes to chemo four times a week. We're in there,” Foster said. Sin...