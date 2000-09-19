Tuesday, April 24th #6307 Upset that they weren't invited to an important meeting, Rick persuades Caroline to crash it with him. Hope has a hard time finding anyone to be on her side when it comesMore >>
Synopsis for recent episodes of The Young and the Restless.
"Little Fires Everywhere," a best-selling novel that will be brought to life on the TV screen thanks to a collaboration between Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, will air on the popular on-demand streaming service Hulu.
Beyoncé and Jay Z will be in Cleveland July 25, to kick off the On The Run II tour.
Simpson hypothetically details what happened on the night ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered in the previously unseen interview from 2006.
Today, hip hop reflects on the impact of a legend. At the height of his career The Notorious B.I.G. died tragically in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, California.
A popular book set in Shaker Heights is coming to TV, thanks to Hollywood actresses Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.
On Sunday night's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson revealed the gender of the baby they are expecting.
About one dozen couples showed up at the Akron Civic Theater Wednesday, holding hands and smiling from ear to ear. Floral bouquets were spotted throughout the crowd while some women wore black, red and of course white dresses to say their vows in front of family, friends and cell phone cameras.
A Willoughby man has found a lost stuffed animal and his quest to locate the owner has gone viral.
A Dodge Ram truck Super Bowl commercial is facing criticism because the ad used a speech by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Fresh off his Super Bowl performance pop superstar Justin Timberlake is adding another stop in Cleveland as part of "The Man of the Woods Tour".
Sprite is building upon the excitement of LeBron James through a new campaign that features him as "Big Taste."
Tickets to the 33rd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are expected to sell out quickly when they go on sale to the public next month, but there are plenty of once-in-a-lifetime experiences happening right here in Cleveland, April 7-14.
Guess what today is...National Pie Day. Jan. 23 is dedicated to pies.
Strongsville residents are sending a message to the Cleveland Water Department: Keep your brushes off Ziggy!
Schools are out Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but there's still plenty to do.
The Akron Zoo will be offering free admission for all guests on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15, 2018.
The Akron Zoo set a new annual attendance record in 2017, with 416,942 guests visiting throughout the year.
Stambaugh Auditorium is the place to be on Jan. 27 when it hosts the 2018 Inaugural Mayor Ball in Youngstown. The Jamael Tito Brown for Mayor Committee invites you to celebrate the first election of Youngstown's 51st mayor with an evening of entertainment, exceptional food and live music.
Monday's not-so-warm weather brought out more than one dozen people to the annual Polar Bear Jump at Edgewater Beach.
Sheetz is offering customers a free cup of coffee until 4 p.m. today, Jan. 1, 2018.
A Swensons will soon be opening in University Heights.
If you want to be a millionaire for Christmas there's still time to make that happen.
Matt "Ogre" Whaley has been collecting and donating stuffed animals for children in MetroHealth's pediatric ICU and burn care center for more than 25 years and this year is no different.
Good news for moviegoers! Regal Cinemas will start serving Cheetos popcorn throughout the country, including right here in Cleveland.
Be careful about which Christmas candies you offer because believe it or not, people are passionate about holiday sweets they don't like.
Ever wonder what Santa's House at the North Pole really looks like? Well now you can see!
JACK Cleveland Casino, inside downtown's iconic Higbee Building, has once again transformed into a winter wonderland with this year's special guest being the Grinch.
"USA Today" listed a Cleveland Heights store among the "Black Friday: Best retail locations to shop". The newspaper chose its top places to shop in each state and the Big Fun Toy Store and Eastwood Mall in Niles were the only two picked in Ohio.
A couple northeast Ohio friends are merging tech and dining with their newest endeavor. Co-founders of the Menyu App, Kevin Sims & Adam VanBuskirk, created the platform accessible via web or mobile app that allows consumers to see what their food will look like before they order it.
Wendy Williams gave viewers an unexpected scare on Halloween during Tuesday's show.
Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his Double XXMAS Show to the Wolstein Center on Friday, Dec. 22.
A librarian from the Cuyahoga County Public Library system is on a roll after she won her second straight appearance on "Jeopardy!" and is now going for three wins in a row.
A Georgia Girl Scout and her dad teamed up to make a music video parody to promote the sales of her troop's cookies, and the internet is eating it up.
With the 90th Academy Awards just 10 days away, WalletHub has released its 2018 Oscars Facts report, which includes an infographic filled with fun facts about the event as well as a Q&A with a panel of entertainment experts.
Brody just started eating breakfast at school. And y'all, it's so good!
National Margarita Day is Feb. 22, and Clevelanders don't have to travel south of the border to get the infamous tequila, triple sec and lime drink.
Lucky charms introduces magical unicorn to the marshmallow mix, nixes hour glass Marshmallow.
The dynamic duo tried the "tall man" trick, with one sitting on the other's shoulders while wearing a comically large overcoat to hide. To no one's surprise, it didn't work.
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.
If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend. The self-proclaimed 'Roller Coaster Capital of the World' is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.
LeBron James is going old school to make a new movie.
The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $19.6 Billion dollars this Valentine's Day.
There's a good chance you'll be uncorking a bottle of wine to celebrate Valentine's Day, but choosing that wine can be a task in itself, especially when it comes to the price.
With Valentine's Day arriving and more than 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2018's Best & Worst States for Singles.
Tickets to the 33rd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, and are expected to sell out quickly.
For the first time in the company's history, Gerber announced that a baby with Down syndrome is the winner of the Gerber Baby Photo Contest.
From Feb. 6 through April, Applebee's will host exclusive pouring rights to Thirsty Dog's Blood Hound Orange IPA.
It is the end of an era for CD's at Best Buy.
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," "Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You."
Radio personality John Curley narrated the suspects every move until they fell off a wall and knocked themselves unconscious.
Millions of Americans will be glued to their televisions on Sunday for Super Bowl LII, and for many, it's a time to celebrate.
Is it the greatest debate of our time? Does the cheese go above or below the hamburger patty?
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
You don't have to wait for the big game to watch these hilarious ads.
The cast of the first-ever "Celebrity Big Brother" series has been announced.
Kings Island is hiring more associates in 2018 than any previous season.
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey says a presidential bid isn't in her DNA.
Americans are split over their favorite spread. Creamy is the preference of 60 percent.
The exhibit, described as an "unforgettable sensory journey through the mind and legacy of one of the world's most popular artists," highlights the works of art from Yayou Kusama's 65-year career.
Jim Rodford is best known for playing bass for the Zombies, Argent and the Kinks.
Two members of Chicago quit in a week's time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.
Would you eat an Apple Vinegar or chocolate-and-grilled-potato flavored Kit Kat?
Shock jock Howard Stern has agreed to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during this year's ceremony in Cleveland.
One couple took the phrase "fur baby" to a whole new level, holding a maternity shoot welcoming their new kitten.
The Barge Lady Cruises is casting a new spell and introducing the new "Harry Potter Magic" themed barge cruise on the Magna Carta which sails the Royal River Thames, in England.
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.
The baby seemed to wave to mom and dad during an ultrasound appointment in England.
A New York man used his marketing background to raise money for marginalized youth to see Marvel's upcoming film 'Black Panther'.
The Virginia man almost tumbles into the street after sliding down his driveway and almost hitting his mailbox.
Diet Coke lovers will now have the choice of Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango.
CBS News anchor John Dickerson has been named co-host of "CBS This Morning," joining Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell on the network's critically acclaimed and award-winning broadcast.
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.
Taco Bell is firing the latest shot in an ongoing dollar menu battle among fast food chains.
The lottery jackpot numbers just keep climbing.
A local fire department staged a mock emergency call to help one of their own pull off an amazing surprise proposal.
Two preschoo
Ah yes, getting your photo taken with Santa Claus. The rite of passage for most kids usually turns into the ultimate example of the agony and the ecstasy -- either you smile big or you scream in horror. But this kid making the rounds on social media found a way to stand out. The young boy's mother, Kerry Spencer, posted this adorable photo of her son meeting Santa for his photo. We'll let the caption speak for itself on this one. We taught our baby sign language. This is th...More >>
You'll have to wait a little longer to see the John Gotti biopic filmed in the Tri-State.More >>
A nationwide look at each state's favorite Christmas movie says a lot about Cleveland's beloved "A Christmas Story." Not only is it not the favorite movie of Ohioans, it's only number one in one state, Utah according to CableTV.com.More >>
Grandparents might get a little offended at a new survey taken by Visiting Angels, one of the nation’s largest in-home senior care companies, because it turns out some grandchildren want to unfriend them.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
And if you think the cost of the items is expensive, wait to you see the shipping cost.More >>
Amid news that Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, here's a look at some noteworthy royal weddings since 1947.More >>
Even the tiniest fans are getting involved in the Ohio State - Michigan rivalry.More >>
Few details are known at this time, but Bennigan's has chosen Cleveland, Steubenville and Pittsburgh as its next cities to open restaurants.More >>
The Flip Side owners are using the space on West 10th Street to open a new '70s-style entertainment venue called Good Night John Boy.More >>
Charlie Rose's co-hosts on "CBS This Morning" sharply condemned their suspended colleague TuesdayMore >>
The internet has been buzzing...who took the first-ever selfie?More >>
Things like this are almost too good to be true, right? Perhaps. But you still want one.More >>
There are four main ingredients in beer. Hops, barley, yeast and water and one of those four is experiencing a shortage that could impact the price of your beer in the future.More >>
Looking for a toy that will excite your child and help you keep your sanity on a snow day all at the same time?More >>
The Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.More >>
Noodlecat Chef and Owner Jonathan Sawyer previously said the new Westlake/Crocker Park location will offer breakfast options, new lunch and dinner options and kids dishes.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
At 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, don't forget to "fall back", that's turn your clocks back one hour.More >>
Here are 102 gifts Oprah thinks are just great!More >>
It's described as the greatest high school football rivalry in the country and this weekend "The Game" between the Massillon Tigers and the McKinley Bulldogs will take another historic first step. The Game has been played since 1894 in one of the most historic areas for football.More >>
The line was long for the beer they were seeking. Don't worry, for this Christmas gift they allow early peeking.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
The new Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. brewpub in the Flats East Bank in Cleveland will have a 10-barrel system and will feature new beers brewed on site and 42 tap handles.More >>
Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.More >>
Forget about sifting through a circular or getting lost in the store, we're doing the legwork for you!More >>
Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles stopped by our studios.More >>
Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles stopped by our studios. Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles opened in late December of 2016 on Prospect Ave.More >>
Comedian and actor, John Witherspoon stops by Cleveland 19 News. He's in town for weekend shows at the Improv. He took over weather from Samantha Roberts.More >>
Comedian and actor, John Witherspoon stops by Cleveland 19 News. He's in town for weekend shows at the Improv. He took over weather from Samantha Roberts.More >>
Get advice on the best deals and when to go to Cedar Point this season.More >>
Get advice on the best deals and when to go to Cedar Point this season.More >>