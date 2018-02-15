GoRedCLE 2018 ~ Heart disease common myths

Heart disease kills more Americans each year than any other disease. Not all assumptions about heart disease are true, here are some common myths: "I'm too young to worry about heart disease" and "I have warning signs if I have high blood pressure". 1 in 3 Americans have heart disease. High blood pressure is a silent killer. Early treatment of high blood pressure is critical, have your Marc's pharmacist test your blood pressure.
