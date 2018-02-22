Will LeBron once again run over the Wizards with the 'new' Cavs?

In early November, LeBron dropped 57 points on the Washington Wizards, as if to remind them that he and the Cleveland Cavs are still kings of the East. Tonight he sees them again, and this time the Cavaliers have a different advantage.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.