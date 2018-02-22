Will LeBron once again run over the Wizards with the 'new' Cavs? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Will LeBron once again run over the Wizards with the 'new' Cavs?

Posted by Tony Zarrella, Sports Director
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

In early November, LeBron dropped 57 points on the Washington Wizards, as if to remind them that he and the Cleveland Cavs are still kings of the East. Tonight he sees them again, and this time the Cavaliers have a different advantage.

Powered by Frankly