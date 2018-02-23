Sunnyside Up on Friday, Feb. 23: Oprah discussed President Trump - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sunnyside Up on Friday, Feb. 23: Oprah discussed President Trump's tweet

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Sunnyside Up on Friday, Feb. 23: Oprah discussed President Trump's tweet

Powered by Frankly