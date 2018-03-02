Cleveland Auto Show: Kia showcases sports cars

Kia sports car set to make it's Debut, the Stinger was just launched this year. It's quite the sports enthusiast car and it's all wheel drive which is great for Northern Ohio. For information on the Stinger or other Kia models visit: billdoratykia.com
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.