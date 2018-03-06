Five_buses_being_loaded_to_take_Cleveland_State_Vikings_fans_to_ - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Five_buses_being_loaded_to_take_Cleveland_State_Vikings_fans_to_Detroit_for_the_Vikings_play_in_the_horizon_league_tonight_game_time_7_oclock_hopefully_they_come_back_with_the_win_hboomer@woio.com.mp4

Powered by Frankly