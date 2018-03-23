Lakewood students travel to Washington, D.C. for 'March for Our - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lakewood students travel to Washington, D.C. for 'March for Our Lives' rally

Posted by Damon Maloney, Reporter
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Lakewood students travel to Washington, D.C. for 'March for Our Lives' rally

Powered by Frankly