After jury recommends death penalty, judge to decide Whitaker's - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

After jury recommends death penalty, judge to decide Whitaker's fate for murdering Alianna DeFreeze

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

After jury recommends death penalty, judge to decide Whitaker's fate for murdering Alianna DeFreeze

Powered by Frankly