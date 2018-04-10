Sunnyside Up, 'human error' in the hospital; how can it be avoid - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sunnyside Up, 'human error' in the hospital; how can it be avoided?

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Sunnyside Up, 'human error' in the hospital; how can it be avoided?

Powered by Frankly