Parkland shooting victim's father supports Kasich's 'red flag' g - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Parkland shooting victim's father supports Kasich's 'red flag' gun law in Ohio

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Parkland shooting victim's father supports Kasich's 'red flag' gun law in Ohio

Powered by Frankly