Sunnyside Up, a Pennsylvanian school is arming teachers with bat - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sunnyside Up, a Pennsylvanian school is arming teachers with bats; a better alternative than guns?

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Sunnyside Up, a Pennsylvanian school is arming teachers with bats; a better alternative than guns?

Powered by Frankly