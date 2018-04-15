Elderly woman dies in Akron house fire

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire at 600 Crouse Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Akron firefighters say the victim's son tried to save her, but was unsuccessful. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
